5 Indoor plants to enhance the living room décor

Are you thinking to spruce up your living room? Placing some gorgeous indoor plants would be a great idea for it. Check out the list of plants that can help you brighten up the decoration.
Mumbai
A living room is a place where you relax, entertain and welcome your guests. So, it has to have a welcoming and cozy vibe for the warmth. And along with that, there should be some fresh air also to breathe for which plants are very important for a living room. It purifies the air and makes the living room décor more natural.

But not all plants are good for placing in your living room. There are some of them which look great in this corner of your abode. So, if you are thinking to place a small indoor plant in your living room, then this is for you.
 
Best indoor plants to place in the living room.

Peace Lily
The shiny leaves and spoon-shaped flowers of Peace Lily are perfect for any theme of the living area. They can also be kept in low to moderate light, though they want generally a brighter light.

Phalenopsis
Also known as moth orchid, this plant is quite good for the living room as it can bloom and live for years. They like to have bright but indirect light. You should water them once a week to keep them healthy.

 

Pothos
Pothos with their glossy green plants is perfect for this corner of the house. It’s best to keep it in a hanging pot. They prefer moderate light but can survive in low light conditions. And you should give gaps in watering.

 

ZZ Plant
This is one of the toughest houseplants which can survive the lowest light. You can also keep them without water for a week. Placing a ZZ plant in the darkest corner of your living room would be a striking addition.

 

Christmas Cactus
This plant is easy to grow and can live for many years. Its flowers are of different shades like peach, white, red etc. So, they will look great in the living area with their colourful flowers. Provide them bright and indirect light and water only when the soil is dry.

Also Read| 6 Tips to choose the perfect painting for your living room

