5 Home decor elements you will love from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mumbai home

The house of Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mumbai is a perfect fusion of class and subtle luxury, with classic elements of colonial architecture and exquisite ethnic elements of Indian architecture. This house has it all: elegant interiors, cosy corners, warm wooden elements and a stunning swimming pool. Kareena Kapoor Khan's new Mumbai home was designed by Darshini Shah and spans four floors.

Scroll down for 5 takeaways from Kareena Kapoor Khan's new home.

1. A beautiful living room that opens to the outdoors

Being able to sit in your cosy home, relax in a chair or on the sofa and admire the amazing views beyond is an extraordinary feeling. And such is the case with the new mansion of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The living room is large and has access to a lovely terrace. This space is made cosier by earthy tones, large glass windows and wooden flooring. To create colour contrast and a cosy atmosphere, the walls are painted white with several potted plants.

2. A yoga room that speaks for a relaxing yet vibrant space

The couple has a dedicated room for their wellness and fitness. Kareena, who enjoys working out, frequently posts photos of her yoga workouts on social media, which she does in a room filled with natural light and greenery. The room has wood flooring and large windows, as well as individualised paintings.

3. A reading nook that is perfect for curling up with a good book

The lovely study/library in Saif-new Kareena's home is a work of art, and it's their go-to spot for birthday parties, binge-watching sessions, and, of course, reading. The library is filled with wooden details, rugs, antiques, artworks, and pieces collected over time with memories attached to them, in addition to a plethora of books.

4. A modern European- inspired bedroom

Kareena Kapoor Khan's beautiful European-inspired bedroom is featured in a photo captioned "Door to new beginnings." This regal space looks lived-in and personal thanks to wood flooring, a four-poster bed draped in white linen curtains, and a column of framed family photographs. A dark wooden console with a lamp, more photo frames, books, and candles sit beneath the all-white bed, which faces a wall-mounted flat-screen television.

5. Interior swimming pool that makes every day feel like a vacation

The home is light and airy, with lovely terraces and landscaped open spaces. The new residence features eye-catching outdoor highlights such as a lovely swimming pool area for relaxation and family fun, and a sun-drenched terrace with lush greenery all around.

All in all, the new Khan’s abode provides a serious lesson in luxury and design. We cannot imagine what it would feel while walking into a house so elegant!

