5 Minimalist home décor ideas that even a maximalist would love

Are you a maximalist? Even you won’t say no to these minimalist décor ideas. 5 ways to bring the minimalist style home in the best way possible.

Are you a maximalist who is intrigued by minimalist décor ideas? You’re not alone. The minimalist look with serene colour schemes and clean, simple lines can attract anyone, even if you are a maximalist. Also, maximalism isn’t about filling every inch of your house with stuff. It is more about the art of combining colours, prints, and eclectic embellishments.

Of course, maximalism is a great way to decorate your house, but a little blend of both will not do you any harm. Plus, science has shown that living clutter-free can reduce stress and help you relax. If you too want to include some minimalist décor ideas in your abode, then you have come to the right place.

Here’s how you can incorporate minimalist bedroom ideas even if you are a maximalist.

1- Have fun with colours and patterns in your house, but don’t go overboard. Make sure that everything blends well with the décor.

2- Add a few splashes of vibrance by incorporating plenty of colour through a statement piece of art or a vibrant rug, while keeping the rest of the décor neutral.

3- Don’t shy away from including rough and soft textures in your home. Try blending modern décor with a bit of warmth of cool tones.

4- Minimalist décor is all about proportion play. For instance, if you have a small bedroom, try including one oversized item in the room whilst keeping the rest to the minimum.

5- Another thing that is a part of minimalist décor is incorporating a touch of metallic into any room. It will make your room look chic and stylish.

ALSO READ: 7 Bathroom plants to provide the space with spa vibes

Share your comment ×