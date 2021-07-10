5 Mistakes to avoid as per Vastu to bring warmth and positive vibe in your abode

Often, we do certain things while decorating our home that are considered to being negative vibe as per Vastu. So, here are 5 such mistakes that you need to avoid at any cost.

When we do certain mistakes in home décor as per the Vastu Shastra, then it may bring bad luck for the house and family. So, to avoid the bad luck and invite positive energy, health, wealth and prosperity, you need to avoid these common mistakes as per Vastu.

Avoid dark colours

Colours are the key to bring positive vibe to your home. They can make you sad, happy, have the power to heal you, or make you depressed. So, avoid dark colours and opt for the bright ones always. Red is for power, blue is for serenity, white for purity, orange for warmth, green for abundance, and yellow for happiness.

Avoid cactus and thorny plants

According to Vastu, cactus and thorny plants should never be kept in the house. And plants with red flowers and bonsai trees should be placed outside of the house.

Painting and statue

Painting and statues have intense effects on the family. So, choose radha-krishna idols, painting of white swans swimming together etc. Avoid painting with scary marks, aggression, and abstract painting with odd colours. And choose painting of nature, prayer, temples etc.

Clutter-free bedroom

If you have clutter in your bedroom, then it can have bad effects on your family as per Vastu. So, always keep your bedroom clutter free and clean with minimal stuff.

No overhead beams

Avoid having overhead beams because sitting under the beams will make you worry about something always. If you have overhead beams, then balance it by hanging a lighting fixture or a chandelier.

Also Read: 6 Best fragrances of candles to make your home smell pleasing

Share your comment ×