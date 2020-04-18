From edgy to classy, you can upgrade your kitchen with easy and simple designs. Here are 5 modern kitchen décor ideas you can choose from.

As the heart of your house, a kitchen should speak volumes about your character and personal style. From clean, functional to edgy and modern, you can experiment with it as much as you want. A sleek and modern kitchen can help you garner a lot of compliments. With so many innovative things in the market, there’s no better time to upgrade your kitchen.

Whether you’re looking to give your walls touch up or planning to renovate the whole kitchen, we’ve compiled a list of kitchen décor ideas to help you plan out the perfect kitchen. The best thing about kitchen décor is that you don’t have to go too crazy with the designs to make it look beautiful. Updating your kitchen will add a flavour to your cooking and dining experience.

Here are 5 modern kitchen décor ideas to incorporate in your house.

Make it vibrant

If it's somewhere you spend most of your time or just want to jazz it up a bit then choose playful and vibrant patterns that give your kitchen a contemporary yet unique look.

Add a pop of colour

We all need a pop of colour in life and so does your kitchen. If you want to bring subtle changes to your kitchen, then add a bit of colour on the walls or the serving ware or vases.

All white

Nothing can beat a minimal and modern kitchen with seas of white flowing through it. Gives the kitchen a cool yet classy – and luxurious look.

Black and White

Another classic one that can never go wrong. Have walls of white with black furniture and cabinets to give your kitchen an edge.

Bright and Edgy

If you live in a space with a quirky setting then add a hint of style by placing a beautiful painting in the kitchen and keeping the walls and the furniture bright.

ALSO READ: Wall Painting Tips: 7 colours that make your home look dynamic

ALSO READ: Home Décor: THESE are the easy tricks to organise your messy bedroom

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×