5 Must have home decor picks for you this Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner and the festive season is all about beautifying your house as well as yourself. This festive season, check out these amazing home decor items that are going to enhance the look and feel of your house. Find out more.

It’s almost festive time and while you are getting pepped to decorate your house and make it look stunning, here are some additional items you can add to your cart to make it look bright and top-notch. Diwali is the festival of lights and colours, it is imperative to add some features to your house that will enhance the beauty of your house.

Give your house a ramped up Diwali by adding these items to your festive cart and enjoying the festival in the comfort of your house with your loved ones.

1. Wall hangings

This handmade antique wall hanging will give your house a contemporary look, you can add it to your living room space or your bedroom wall.

2. Fairy lights

Nothing better than illuminating your house during Diwali and adding some more lights to get into the festive mode. You can hang these in your balcony or decorate your backyard.

3. Posters

These framed posters will add some meaning to your room and make it look vibrant. You can turn your dull and boring wall into something quirky that will grab eyeballs and look aesthetic.

4. Wall mirror

Another aesthetic touch to your house, these wall mirrors look classy and elegant. You will be in complete awe of this mirror that you can hang on your bedroom wall or in your living room.

5. Golden Vase

This golden glass vase is a delicate showpiece item to add to your house that will look stunning in your living room. It will create a soft light for a relaxed atmosphere during evening cocktail parties.

