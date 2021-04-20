5 Office remodelling and revamping trends to watch out for in 2021

Organisations are currently revamping their workspaces with a new concept. In this regard, Richard Morris, Global Business Development, Carpets Inter, talks about 5 office remodelling trends of 2021.

After a year of spending a long time at home due to the pandemic, many organisations are looking for ways to redesign their office spaces to fit into new norms. Walls are being repainted with a touch of quirkiness, entertainments spaces have become more significant and of course, green zone continues to be among favourite decorative element. The emerging trends of office decor are influenced by companies' primary motive to foster a culture of happiness in addition to ensuring employee well-being and productivity. Also, there is a greater focus on safety measures and flexible working routines. So, Richard Morris, Global Business Development, Carpets Inter shares exclusive tips about 5 office remodelling trends of 2021.

Sustainability

Companies that are committed to ensuring sustainable office design and sustainable business practices will likely gain and retain the best talent in addition to gaining a competitive edge in the market. The key measures include prioritising employee well-being, ensuring diversity, reducing corporate carbon footprints, and inclusion.

The most important sustainable steps that an organisation can take are promoting eco-friendly office design:

Reclaimed wood.

Energy-efficient lighting.

Recycled or organic fabrics.

Waste management.

Resimerical Design

Organisations must ensure that there is a mix of commercial and residential features to offer a comfortable working environment to the employees which will ultimately increase their productivity. Of course, the pandemic has catalysed this trend. In 2021, we can expect comfortable furnishings in the offices, particularly in breakout spaces. Some of these features are classic house plants, comfortable seating, natural light or ambient lighting, natural fibres, etc.

Vibrant Touch of Nature

Plants have always been an important component of office decor but many companies are taking this element to next level and now that employee’s well-being is more significant than ever, this trend will be pushed further. With offices embracing the idea of bringing nature into their design, in 2021, we can expect to see plenty of green workspaces and more experiments with different ways to incorporate nature into offices. Features like plant partitions, living walls and indoor office gardens are gaining popularity. Besides, greenery can have a positive impact on employee’s mood as well.

Open Office Space and Leisure Areas

Open spaces are emerging to be one of the most important design features for offices in 2021. Workspaces embracing open space are ideal for creating a collaborative working environment and encouraging social interaction in addition to being safe in the current situation. Also, these spaces can be utilised to create social spaces, breakout areas, different types of meeting rooms, etc.

Additionally, leisure areas such as games consoles, books, relaxed seating, pool tables etc. will continue to gain more significance in the rest of the year. We will see more companies taking steps to reduce stress and anxiety in the workplace through design.

Smart Offices Today, offices need to be smart workspaces. Sensors or devices that can monitor and respond to things like natural light levels, air quality, occupancy and more are being increasingly used by organisations. Also, smart buildings are a great help in space rationalisation. If you are getting ready to re-design your office space and create a unique interior as well as modern office culture, you must follow the trends mentioned above. Also Read: 4 EASY Tips to decorate a rental apartment

Share your comment ×