5 Oh-so-beautiful celebrity homes with breath-taking balconies

The weather is finally getting warmer, which means you'll be spending more time on your balcony. You've come to the right place if you want to do it in style because we've compiled a list of dozens of balconies decorating ideas from your favourite Bollywood celebrity houses. From big personal outdoor spaces to compact balconies stuffed with plants, we got you some inspiration that will leave you stunned.

Check out these 5 celebrity homes with stunning balconies.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

The patio and balcony of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor provide the couple with stunning, uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea. The light-filled space is part of the couple's Mumbai penthouse in Juhu and includes a special alfresco entertaining area. On special occasions, this corner is often decorated with fairy lights or flowers, and the pristine ivory sunk-in seating area is complemented by electric blue cushions. There’s also a swing and a comfortable seating area. Who wouldn't want to sit in this dreamy space with their loved ones, watching the sunset and sipping a hot cup of tea?

2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Her balcony, which is adorned with a variety of flowers, exudes a summery vibe. The view from her balcony is enviable, with pink flowers and a contrasting blue sky. The balcony of Kareena Kapoor Khan's new Bandra home is large enough for people to enjoy Sunday lunches, Holi celebrations, and other events. Kareena gives us a glimpse of the balcony terrace that is adjacent to her husband Saif Ali Khan's royal bedroom on a regular basis.

3. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Juhu home has a spacious backyard with views of the beach and the Arabian Sea. The backyard is lush with plants and features paved walkways, large sculptures, vibrant hammocks, a small water feature, and built-in seating with intricately patterned tiles and monotoned cushion seats and back pillows. Twinkle Khanna frequently posts photos of the space on Instagram.

4. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli own a lavish apartment that has a balcony that looks like a corridor and has a view of the sea. Anushka and Virat's home balcony, of course, has a classic feel to it. The actress has filled her expansive balcony with green plants to show off her love of gardening. Because of the floor-to-ceiling glass windows, wooden flooring, a glass ledge, and a breath-taking view of the sea, the house is ideal for a celebrity. It has a slight resort vibe to it, making it one of the couple's favourite hangout spots.

5. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee's favourite spot in the house is the balcony's miniature forest. The balcony not only provides city views but also serves as a meditation space for Taapsee. While the living room has marble flooring, the balcony has a wooden floor, which is adorned with planters, colourful masks, and paintings. The actress enjoys starting her day with a cup of coffee in this open area.

So, now that you've gathered enough inspiration, go ahead and make the most of your balcony space.

