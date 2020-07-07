5 Popular shrubs to plant in your garden

Shrubs are a great addition to the home garden. And they work wonders when you are short with your garden space. So, here are some popular names of shrubs that you can opt for gardening.

Shrub or bush is a small to medium-sized perennial woody plant which has multiple stems with a shorter height. Shrubs that are less 2 m tall, they are known as subshrubs. They look beautiful and is a great element to adorn your garden. Flowering shrubs are also available.

So, if you are thinking to bring a new plant in your garden, then consider having a beautiful shrub. They are small and will look beautiful in your garden. So, here are 5 popular shrubs for you to decide from.

These are some of the beautiful shrubs you can opt for gardening:

Lilac

Lilacs are the best smelling shrub. They are best to plant in the cool summer climate. They will be best to plant in a cottage-style garden. These shrubs have to be in the sun-light shade for 6 hours daily.

Rhododendron

These are a colourful addition to your garden for having flowers of different colours. They like partial shade with light but not full sun.

Abelia

Abelia also has flowers of different colours like pink, purple, peach, etc. They are best known for their beautiful bell-shaped blooms.

Rose of Sharon

This is perfect for late summers in a small garden. They have flowers of pink, lavender, white and blue colours. So, if you want colourful flowers in your garden during summer-time, then this is perfect for you.

Ninebark

If you are looking for a dwarf plant, then Ninebark is the right option for you. They look highly elegant with their branches and creamy-white flowers.

Some other types of shrubs are Caryopteris, Crape Myrtle, Deutzia, Spirea, Hydrangea, Forsythia, Koreanspice, Weigela, etc.

Share your comment ×