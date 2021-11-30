5 presents perfect to gift at house warming ceremonies

Are you wondering about an appropriate present to give when invited for a housing warming ceremony? We make it easier for you by listing down the most loved gifts in the current era. Remember all useful gifts are worth the money. Now you can surprise your near and dear ones by surprising them with a useful token of love. Let the new innings in their home kickstart by thinking of you.

1. Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha is not just a show piece found at home rather it has deeper meanings. It looks like a mere decorative item but helps in bringing warmth, positivity, luck and happiness. It is a most beautiful gift that can enhance the overall look of the place where it is kept. Every model of Laughing Buddha has something or the other to offer.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 930

Buy Now

2. Bedsheet

Bedsheet is the most useful gift anyone can give at religious ceremonies. It is gender neutral and perfect for lending a hand of help to decorate the new house. Every new house undergoes multiple renovations. What stays the same is the bed and layout of the bedroom.

Price: Rs. 1995

Deal: Rs. 995

Buy Now

3. Wall Clock

Stylish wall clocks are loved by all. An aesthetic wall clock can act as a great decorative piece of interior to amp up the look of the living room. No gift is as useful as a wall clock. It is affordable and available in distinctive shapes and sizes.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

4. Indoor Plants

Indoor plants have the power to optimise the overall look of the home. Nevertheless, indoor plants have multiple things to offer. They bring in luck, prosperity and positivity in abundance. And what’s better than going eco-friendly?

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 990

Buy Now

5. Crockery

Crockeries are never enough. Every kitchen and counter space is incomplete without a collection of artistice crockery. They are highly impressive, useful and elegant. A dinner set ranks high on the gifting list of millions. It contains everyone that a new home and kitchen needs.

Price: Rs. 3465

Deal: Rs. 1946

Buy Now

Now you don't have to worry and scratch your head for choosing the most appropriate gift for attending a house warming ceremony. Pick the most suitable gift and wrap them with immense love. We assure you your near and dear ones won't be disappointed, instead you will be remembered for a long time because of the useful present that you gift.

