5 PRO tips to use neutral colours to make your abode a cosy and happy space

Using neutrals shades for interior decoration is currently seen in most of the places. So, Kaveri Sachdev, CEO and Co-Founder of My Pooja Box, shares some exclusive tips to use such hues for your home.

Your home reflects your preferences, choices and personality. It is all about colours, patterns, edges, textures and so on. Colours form the soul of the interiors and have to be chosen carefully. Neutrals colours are the new trends of the interior designing industry. They are the old colours but in a new form. If you are planning to decorate your home with neutral shades, then here are some exclusive tips shared by Kaveri Sachdev, CEO and Co-Founder of My Pooja Box.

What are neutral colours?

Neutral colours are the characteristics of saturation and intensity which make them easy to be combined with any style or colours. Beiges, whites, blacks, creams, ivories, and tans are some of the neutral colours that can look beautiful when played the right way. These are quite appealing and perfect to create patterns and pop walls.

What are some of the best neutral colours for your living room?

The living room is one of the popular rooms of your home and hence it needs to be decorated in the most attractive and appealing manner. Neutral colours are used on walls and can combine with different colours in furniture, accessories and art. If the living room gets better sunlight, cooler undertones along with white can be used to decorate the room. If the living room lights with doors and relies on lamplight, a cream, taupe, and greige can be perfect neutrals.

How neutral colours enhance the space of your rooms?

Neutral colours like soft beige and dove grey are perfect to enhance the space of your room as these shades are lighter and brighter. some of the other colours include lavender, blush pink, soft mint or a touch of light powder blue.

What colours can be matched with neutral hues?

Using neutral colours does not only mean decorating the entire house with just whites and greys. The colours can be combined with others to create texture and patterns as well. By switching to accessories and textiles of bold and pop colours, you can give a perfect combination of neutral and other colours to create a warm palette in your home.

What are the decor styles for neutral colours?

Neutral colours don’t always have to be paired with modern and exquisite decor items. All that is required is nondescript or classic styling. Placing natural vases made of tree bark, adding traditional home decor sculptures and so on can be a great idea. So, play with neutral colours and make your home a happy and cosy space. Also Read: 4 Expert tips to adorn your abode with pastel shades

