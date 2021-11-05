5 Products you need to clean your home easily after all the festivities
Festive season calls for all kinds of celebrations where everyone likes to take part. Be it bursting firecrackers, preparing delicious sweets or shopping, packing and unpacking gifts. But no one wants to know about the after part struggle of decluttering and cleaning things back to normal. Here are 5 cleaning products at pocket-friendly prices that you must buy to put your home back together.
Window Groove Cleaning Brush
These 2-piece window brushes use an innovative smart gap design, which can easily reach into the gap and clean. These mini brushes can solve the stains that you can't handle. Suitable for kitchens, windows, doors. They are compact, easy to grasp, not dirty, clean, easy and labour-saving.
Dustpan Brush
The broom and dustpan with extended poles are perfect for sweeping large areas. It can help you easily clean your sit-out and car porch that is now filled with paper bits of firecracker burst yesterday.
Foldable Microfiber Fan Cleaning Duster
The Long flexible microfiber ceiling fan cleaner can be bent to any shape. Finally, you can clean your high ceiling fans, no matter what type of fan blades you have!
Cleaning Gloves
Washing dishes is a hard task. These gloves with thick silicone bristles can quickly wash away oil stains by keeping a strong grip, of course, no harm to the kitchen utensils or your soft palms. Suitable for washing dishes in the kitchen, scrubbing your bathroom, removing dust and even cleaning your car, the possibilities of these silicone scrub gloves are endless.
Cleaning Brush
This handy tool is a cleaning essential in every household to dust your electronics, window grill and much more easily. The faux bristles are enough to reach the nook and aperture.
