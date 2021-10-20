5 Products you need to organise your cluttered fridge

If your organisation skills are poor, there are high chances that even your large double door fridge is not enough to store all your essentials. A cluttered fridge can’t be opened or closed without holding your breath ready to catch the cooking essentials stuffed in that's about to fall. Here are 5 different products from Amazon that are a must-have to assort your refrigerator and declutter the space.

Solimo Fridge Organizer

This four-piece set can be easily slid into the glass or plastic surfaces creating extra room in your fridge to place milk packets, fruits, vegetables etc.

Price: Rs 425

Deal: Rs 279

Refrigerator Drawer Mats

To create new compartments in your fridge, these mats will be of great help. It is also sturdy enough to carry heavy vegetables and fruits.

Price: Rs 189

Deal: Rs 158

Hanging Fridge Tray

These fridge organizers offer clutter-free storage with a clear view. This bin features a built-in handle for easy pull-out and transport.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 399

Refrigerator Covers

Apart from keeping your fridge off the dust, this floral pattern cover also features 6 utility pockets, 3 pockets on each side to store useful things that can be accessed easily.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 249

Reusable Fridge Storage Bags

These sets of 12 vegetable bags are also great for storing different items like garlands and flowers for puja. These bags can also be used for storing travel items.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 339

