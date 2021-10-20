5 Products you need to organise your cluttered fridge

If your organisation skills are poor, there are high chances that even your large double door fridge is not enough to store all your essentials. A cluttered fridge can’t be opened or closed without holding your breath ready to catch the cooking essentials stuffed in that's about to fall. Here are 5 different products from Amazon that are a must-have to assort your refrigerator and declutter the space.
Solimo Fridge Organizer
This four-piece set can be easily slid into the glass or plastic surfaces creating extra room in your fridge to place milk packets, fruits, vegetables etc.
Refrigerator Drawer Mats
To create new compartments in your fridge, these mats will be of great help. It is also sturdy enough to carry heavy vegetables and fruits.
Hanging Fridge Tray
These fridge organizers offer clutter-free storage with a clear view. This bin features a built-in handle for easy pull-out and transport.
Refrigerator Covers
Apart from keeping your fridge off the dust, this floral pattern cover also features 6 utility pockets, 3 pockets on each side to store useful things that can be accessed easily.
Reusable Fridge Storage Bags
These sets of 12 vegetable bags are also great for storing different items like garlands and flowers for puja. These bags can also be used for storing travel items.
