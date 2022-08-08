5 Quint-essential Vastu tips for your bedroom for a positive ambience and soothing sleep

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian science of structural design that intends to cultivate opulence and positivity in your home. A bedroom is our safe haven and to relax with utmost comfort, it is extremely vital to curate its environment in a positive way. Vastu and astrology go hand-in-hand to bring the flow of cosmic energy into your house that will not only assist in sprucing the bedroom neatly but also improve living conditions while promoting a good flow of energy. Here we bring you 5 must-haves that are extremely imperative for a Vastu-compliant bedroom. Scroll and dive deep into the bedroom Vastu rules to attract a positive ambience and soothing sleep.

The placement of the bed

As per the Vastu rules for the bedroom, your bed should never be positioned opposite the door or entrance of the room. To ensure a happy, peaceful sleep, keep your head towards the south or the east direction while sleeping. Make sure that your bed does not have anything lying or crossing over and the shape is even, steady and regular. Make sure that you do not place your bed in the north direction as it can make the ambience tense while making you feel stressed.

Wardrobes and Almirahs

Reserve the south, south-west or west directions of your bedroom for hefty objects like cupboards and almirahs. If you have a safe in your home, try to keep the safe in the south direction and be certain that it unlocks towards the north. As per the Vastu, it is considered extremely auspicious and brings a positive flow of energy to your bedroom. Avoid placing the mirrors on the doors of wardrobes as it brings negative energy to your abode.

Location of mirrors

Your bedroom does not have a mirror placed at your foot as it makes you see yourself sleeping and can hamper your productivity, impact your energy or can increase your stress levels. Mirror bounces off the energy back into you that is released by you. Either cover up the mirror or move it to a different corner. A dressing table can be placed right on the side of your bed and make sure that the mirror does not touch the floor instead it should be placed five feet above the ground. Moreover, never place two mirrors conflicting with each other as it fascinates negative energy.

Bring in a flair of orange

The colour orange signifies peace and harmony. Make sure to incorporate small pieces of these tones in your bedroom to attain sound sleep and to create an optimistic environment. You can opt for orange-ish cushion covers or can bring small tabletop accessories to your bedroom. This tone is quite invigorating and therefore should be brought in a zone with caution. Play up with the tones like blue, purple, white and green for significant results.

Skip gadgets and the TV from your bedroom

Vastu never recommends bringing electronic gadgets or TV into your bedroom as it only hampers your sleep cycle and attracts dynamism that can hamper your overall energy. But, if your bedroom already has a TV or any sort of electronic gadget, make sure that you change its position and transfer it to the southeast direction of your room.

Do stand by the above-mentioned Vastu tips while setting your bedroom to create a soothing environment.

