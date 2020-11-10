5 Quirky ways to perk up your bathroom

The bathroom is the most neglected part of the house. So, follow these easy and affordable ways to give your bathroom a budget-friendly makeover.

In most houses, the bathroom is more often than not the blandest room possible. Mostly, because it’s unusually small and people seldom give it love and attention. It is not treated as a part of the house and is often quite neglected and side-lined. It is not given the status of a room in itself and it has a utilitarian vibe and is therefore quite boring, to say the least.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. A few simple changes can go a long way. Adding some colour, some character to your bathroom is possible without burning a hole in your pocket. So, it is time to give your bathroom a makeover and make it look homely and chic. Try these 5 things to spruce up your bathroom and give it some much-needed TLC.

Invest in a bathroom set

Coordinated bathroom sets are easily available. They are cheap and affordable and can be used to organise your toiletries in style.

Add a blind

If you have a window in your bathroom, then get a blind fixed on it. Choose a bright colour to make your bathroom look vibrant and quirky.

Keep an artificial plant

Adding an artificial plant in your bathroom will instantly add some character to space and will bring some life in it.

Decorate the walls

Whether it is a framed poster or a wall hanging, fill the empty walls and make sure to hang waterproof things.

Keep a bathroom mat

The absorbent bathroom mats do not have to be boring and dull. Find bright coloured bathroom mats or even add a rug to make the bathroom look homely and cosy.

Also read: 5 Ways to set up a small kitchen and make it appear spacious

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×