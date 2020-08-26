  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Remarkably beautiful DIY mirror ideas to revamp your home

Mirrors are a great way to beautify your house. But what’s more interesting is taking the décor up a notch by designing decorative mirrors on your own. Here are some easy yet amazing ways to design your mirrors.
Mumbai
Home Decor,Decor Ideas,DIY mirror,DIY decor5 Remarkably beautiful DIY mirror ideas to revamp your home

Are you looking for ways to add some personal touch to your abode? If yes, then we have some DIY mirror decoration ideas to help you spruce up your home. Mirrors are an inexpensive and stylish accessory to give your house an instant makeover. A chic and well-placed mirror can be a powerful asset to any room. Yes, you get a lot of variety in the market, but adding your personal touch is something totally different (and affordable). 

Installing mirrors are known for making a space look bigger and more open than it actually is. They allow the light to distribute evenly in a room, emphasise its colours and the artwork incorporated in it. If you too are looking to add some charm to your room using mirrors, then you have landed on the right page. 

These 5 DIY mirror ideas are just what you need to make your house feel like home. 

Sunburst Mirror 

For a contemporary modern mirror, check out this beautiful design by Treshaja made using wooden sticks. It is easy to make and super stylish! 

Nautical Rope Mirror 

Who knew it will be so easy to make something so beautiful using a plain and thick rope? This beautiful mirror frame can easily be made using only a few things. 

Flower Mirror 

Add a clean and modern element to your home décor with this pretty flower mirror. You can choose any types of artificial flowers to give it your own touch. 

Mirror Wall Hanging 

Ombre never goes out of style! Check out this gorgeous piece of art created using plastic spoons and some paint. 

Moon Mirror 

Who doesn’t love the beauty of the crescent moon lighting up the sky? Add a little lunar luxe to your house with this functional décor piece. 

ALSO READ: 5 Coffee station ideas to turn your kitchen into a personal coffee shop

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement