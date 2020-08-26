5 Remarkably beautiful DIY mirror ideas to revamp your home

Mirrors are a great way to beautify your house. But what’s more interesting is taking the décor up a notch by designing decorative mirrors on your own. Here are some easy yet amazing ways to design your mirrors.

Are you looking for ways to add some personal touch to your abode? If yes, then we have some DIY mirror decoration ideas to help you spruce up your home. Mirrors are an inexpensive and stylish accessory to give your house an instant makeover. A chic and well-placed mirror can be a powerful asset to any room. Yes, you get a lot of variety in the market, but adding your personal touch is something totally different (and affordable).

Installing mirrors are known for making a space look bigger and more open than it actually is. They allow the light to distribute evenly in a room, emphasise its colours and the artwork incorporated in it. If you too are looking to add some charm to your room using mirrors, then you have landed on the right page.

These 5 DIY mirror ideas are just what you need to make your house feel like home.

Sunburst Mirror

For a contemporary modern mirror, check out this beautiful design by Treshaja made using wooden sticks. It is easy to make and super stylish!

Nautical Rope Mirror

Who knew it will be so easy to make something so beautiful using a plain and thick rope? This beautiful mirror frame can easily be made using only a few things.

Flower Mirror

Add a clean and modern element to your home décor with this pretty flower mirror. You can choose any types of artificial flowers to give it your own touch.

Mirror Wall Hanging

Ombre never goes out of style! Check out this gorgeous piece of art created using plastic spoons and some paint.

Moon Mirror

Who doesn’t love the beauty of the crescent moon lighting up the sky? Add a little lunar luxe to your house with this functional décor piece.

ALSO READ: 5 Coffee station ideas to turn your kitchen into a personal coffee shop

Credits :

Share your comment ×