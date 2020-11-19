5 simple DIY ways to give your cupboard an affordable makeover

Cupboards don’t necessarily have to be brown and boring. They can be quirked up with some easy DIY techniques. Check out these 5 pocket-friendly ways to give your cupboard a makeover.

The cupboard is a piece of furniture that is an indispensable part of the bedroom. Having an old, rusty cupboard can dampen the vibe of the room and can make it look dull. Upgrading your cupboard can be expensive. So, adding a pop of colour here and there is the best option. Little changes can go a long way and can instantly enhance the whole look.

Painting it or just sticking a poster on it can make it look stylish and quirky. You just have to be creative and experimental to change the boring look of your cupboard. So, here are 5 affordable, easy to do ideas to give your cupboard a pocket-friendly makeover at home.

Change the handle

The usual, boring plain handles look dull and drab. Fix colourful, quirky handles instead to make the cupboard look bright and stylish.

Chalk paint

Chalk paint is very easy to use and is extremely light on the pocket. Adding a coat of a pastel-coloured paint will give your cupboards vintage, distressed look.

Self-adhesive wallpaper

This one is a boon for all DIY projects. Choose a bright coloured self-adhesive wallpaper and stick it on the doors and see the difference.

Fix a mirror

Adding a mirror on your cupboard door will not only help you see yourself while getting ready but will also make the room look more spacious.

Stick some posters

Stick posters related to beauty or fashion on your cupboard door with the help of some double-sided tape and transform your cupboard into a fashionable piece of furniture.

