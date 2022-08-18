5 Smart ways to utilise LED strips to amp up the appearance of your home

The functions of LED strips are just not restricted to a lighting toolbox. They work perfectly as a brilliant home décor staple as well and can accentuate the appearance of your abode like a pro! Right from coating your overall lighting and putting an area into the spotlight to showing off a feature and setting the tone- LED lighting strips can jazz up your dwelling while dappering it in super-contemporary feels. If you are highly impressed with this lighting, then keep on reading to know about the smart ways to use this clever illumination technology in your home.

1. Highlight the corners in your living room

If you have a lacklustre living room with bare neutral tones, then one of the best ways to spruce up the appearance is by adding a LED strip on the corners of the TV boards or walls to bring visual interest to the room. A warm yellow LED light fills in the monotonous gap while making your space all elegant.

2. Light up a display

Illuminate the showcases or wardrobes, closets or the surrounding spaces of the objects of your home for an outstanding and clean appearance. Paint the shelves the same colour as your walls and to make them stand out simply add the LED strips at the top back of each shelf. It will effortlessly lift up the look of your shelves and cabinets in just a few minutes.

3. Enlighten your bead head

Create a warm welcoming glow to your bedroom that will draw you towards the pillows while making your night’s sleep magical and dreamy. All you have to do is just place the LED strip behind the bed and let it accent the empty wall space. Make sure to opt for recessed LED strips so that you will gain a neutral flush finish yourself.

4. Light up the stairs for an unconventional look

Enchant your way by enlightening your stairs with LED lighting. It is quite an easy way as there are varied components that can be brightened. It will not only enchant each riser with a gentle glow but also paves way for a scenic entry. This is an effortless and permanent solution to amp up the surroundings of your home.

5. Multiple LED hallway for the drama

For an added drama, choose multiple-hued lights and place them in the hallway for an extra flair to the drama. Coloured LEDs can incorporate the dramatically chilly effect while converting the appearance all contemporary. For the coolest effect, you can opt for the mingling of blues, reds and pinks and it will make them feel more warm and welcoming.

Are you planning to incorporate LED strips in your home? If yes, then do take cues from the above-written pointers for the best appearance.

