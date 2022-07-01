5 Steps for wallpapering over wooden wall

Any room can benefit from wallpaper, but if you've never hung wallpaper before, it can be daunting, especially on a wooden panel. Wood panelling, on the other hand, gives a space a cosy appearance and looks excellent in a room but in order to hang wallpaper over it is a bit trickier process. However, some straightforward preparation is necessary before hanging any wallpaper.

To ensure that the wallpaper will remain permanently cohered to the panelling, follow the five steps listed below.

1. Making the wood surface ready for wallpaper

A surface must be glossy-free, polished, and clean in order for the wallpaper to stick. Remove any hooks, nails, and light switch plates first. Tidy up the wall. Use a sponge that is damp, not wet, to remove spider webs and dust. Using a mixture of hot water and a small amount of vinegar will work if the wall already has paint on it.

2. Prime the wood panelling

Wallpapering firm surfaces like glass, tile, and wood, panelling can be challenging. Applying a coat of primer evenly requires using a roller and making long, fluid strokes from the top down. Finding a primer for panelling might be difficult given the variety of choices. A crucial step in assuring a high-quality installation is selecting the right primer for your particular task.

3. Wallpaper is cut to fit over wood panelling

You can begin wallpapering after thoroughly prepping the wood panelling. To make sure your first measures are exact, measure the wall again first. Start by measuring the length of the wall surface you intend to wallpaper in order to establish the quantity of wallpaper required for your task. The estimated square footage can then be used to determine the total number of wallpaper rolls required.

4. Select the best wallpaper for wood panelling

On wood panelling, a premium quality wallpaper paste helps to ensure a smooth, polished appearance. Heavy-duty paper works best as a covering for wood panelling. You won't have as many issues, especially if you choose not to seal and have narrower grooves. Heavy-duty wallpaper will be harder to rip and simpler to change as necessary.

5. Align the patterns

Make sure that any patterns on the paper match up before cutting the second strip. To ensure that patterns match, you might need to leave a few inches of spare space. Always use the appropriate paste for the job. When the wall is complete, trim any extra paper. Replace the outlet covers and edge trim. Never use outdated packages from a previous wallpapering project solely to save time.

The steps listed above will make it simple to hang wallpaper over wood panelling.

