5 Stunning decor takeaways from Neena and Masaba Gupta’s cosy Mumbai home

Masaba Gupta's bond with her mother, Neena Gupta is almost heart-melting. They've always longed to live under the same roof, overlooking the sea and conversing endlessly. And believe us when we say that it is fantastic to witness these two minds working together to create something as beautiful as their minimalist opulent residence in Mumbai. Masaba and Neena's fourth-floor home is freshly painted white. It is only a minute's walk to the beach, which is one of the main reasons Neena Gupta chose this house over others.

Here we bring you 5 amazing takeaways from the mother-daughter duo’s luxurious minimalist house in Mumbai.

1. Living room that acts as a centrepiece of the house

The whitewashed walls in their enormous living room are dotted with a few signature art pieces and colourful cushions. It's interesting to guess which one was chosen by whom. The sofas are wide and soft, ideal for curling up with a good book. Both Neena and Masaba have favourite locations on the sofa that they don't even allow guests to occupy. The view from their balcony, from palm trees to the aroma of the sea, simply delivers the ocean vibe into their magnificent home.

2. Statement furniture pieces that amaze everyone

While the home is light and airy, with only the most essential furniture pieces, the mother and daughter frequently visit the Oshiwara antique market to handpick artefacts and old furniture. An ancient door frame, put against a wall in their otherwise simple living room, is one such object. Even the wardrobe in Neena's bedroom has been with her for years, having been a part of two previous homes she has resided in. Then there are the items that have sentimental value for Neena, such as a long paintbrush given to her by M F Hussain and a carved wall décor piece given to her by filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

3. Art wall décor for a standout dining room

Another favourite venue for the mother-daughter combo at home is the dining room, where they can be found having a good laugh over some excellent cuisine. The gorgeous wall painting by Lalita Lajmi that Neena picked up from her is the centrepiece of this zone, and she believes it was her first expensive purchase and is extremely near to her heart. It only takes one piece to liven up a table surrounded by barren walls. The canvas in this area creates a lovely wash of colour and adds a fantastic touch of character to a simpler eating environment.

4. Cosy bedroom that’ll make you want to stay in bed all-day

While everyone enjoys a beautiful living room, nothing beats a cosy bedroom that makes you feel safe, warm, and protected from the stress of the world. While an attic bedroom may have an inherent cosiness element due to the arched ceilings and top floor location, any bedroom can be made to feel cosier by following a few basic rules. Neena Gupta's bedroom is modest and cosy, with a large comfy bed and the typical plain walls. Her bedroom apparently has wooden cupboard doors that she got from her older houses.

5. Entrance hallway décor that elevates your space

The duos’ house’s entrance corridor is a journey through Neena and Masaba’s illustrative careers. When you go into this house, you are greeted by a modest but stunning foyer. It is lined on both sides with artwork against a beige pattern wallpaper. This room could serve as inspiration for your next foyer remodel. Combine it with wooden flooring and watch the magic happen.

Whether you're looking for minimalistic design inspiration or just fantasising about your ultimate dream home, there may be no better place to get ideas than from the mother-daughter's lavish home.

