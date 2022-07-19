5 Stunning takeaways from Tara Sutaria's posh Mumbai home

Tara Sutaria, a Bollywood actress, has a diverse personality. While Student of the Year 2 was the first time we saw her on the big screen, it has definitely boosted her fan base ever since. The actor has spent some time in the UK studying to be a professional dancer, but she chooses to live in Mumbai permanently. Along with her sister Pia Sutaria, parents Himanshu and Tina Sutaria, and their cute beagle, Bailey, the actress lives in a large apartment in Bandra.

Here we bring you 5 takeaways from the actress’s stunning Mumbai home which has got the prettiest corners.

1. White living room that exudes purity and peace

White is the ideal base for any living room design, regardless of whether you're going for a contemporary, cottage, beachy, or boho look. The living room of Tara Sutaria is decorated in mainly white tones, with ivory walls and cream furniture. A statement mirror with a silver frame that matches the glass chandelier is also visible. The area appears spacious and fresh thanks to a large window on one side that lets in lots of natural light.

2. All white walk-in closet that you’ll love

Designing your ideal walk-in closet means saying yes to convenience and glitz. The actress's mirrored wardrobes, which are adorned with elegant ivory frames, provide for the greatest storage space imaginable, and this useful design offers even the most basic interiors a slick, modern upgrade. Sutaria gets ready in front of a fancy vanity mirror which is also a part of the closet with lighting.

3. Dining room with dark wooden accents

Depending on the design, stain, and type of wood you choose, a wooden table may suddenly transform a space into something that feels more sophisticated, rustic, or warm and inviting. This is what we see in Tara's dining room. In dramatic contrast to the surrounding ivory walls, Sutaria's dark wood dining table and chairs stand out. In addition, silver-framed artwork and the cream-colored marble flooring provide a calming atmosphere to the space.

4. Balcony that serves as the actress's personal haven

A large balcony where she works out to stay in shape and healthy is another notable feature of the home. Tara Sutaria practises yoga and other forms of fitness on the large balcony. Tara's balcony has wooden flooring, white and blue ceramic planters, and offers a breath-taking view of the Mumbai skyline. A little Buddha statue is also present there, adding to the area's zen aesthetic.

5. A stylish nook that stands out from the others

This charming area, which includes a mirrored console table, has had to be one of Tara Sutaria's home's finest nooks. It is elegantly decorated with a decanter, a candle holder, and other objects in a wonderful frame. This area is picture-perfect, with tasteful and subtle details. Above it all hangs a glossy-framed illustration of a leaf.

Sutaria's home is a lovely blend of grandeur, and we hope you were inspired by its modern design with a classic touch.

Also Read: 4 Decor ideas to keep your home looking fresh in monsoon