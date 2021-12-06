5 Sustainable home care products to keep your home and the environment tidy

If we try to find a small silver lining in the pandemic then it has got to be the fact that in the absence of human activities, nature got the time to clean itself and reclaim its space. Now we must make a conscious effort to save the environment and we can literally start from our homes. Here are 5 sustainable home items you can add to your cart.

Beco Natural Floor Cleaner

This floor cleaner has an effective, natural and plant based formula with a strong cleaning action on all floor finishes. It will leave your home with a refreshing fragrance of lime and mint. It leaves no toxic residue on the floor, and is completely safe for pets and babies.

Price: Rs.279

Buy Now

Beco Bamboo Toothbrush

The soft bristles are carefully infused with bamboo charcoal which absorbs odour-causing agents leaving the mouth odour-free and helps in deep cleaning the teeth. It also helps in teeth whitening. A natural and sustainable alternative to traditional plastic based toothbrushes. These toothbrushes are made of pure bamboo and are gentle on tooth enamel and gums. Well-designed handle for a better grip and ease of use. It has a long life and is totally splinter-free.

Price: Rs.180

Buy Now

Beco Natural Laundry Detergent

Walk into a cupboard full of fresh smelling clothes with this laundry detergent. It doesn't contain any allergy causing toxic ingredients.

Price: Rs.144

Buy Now

Beco Compostable Garbage Bags

These garbage bags are made from corn starch and plant friendly raw materials, and are 100 percent environment-friendly. It is non-toxic, odourless and safe for homes. It is suitable for both wet and dry waste, can be composted at home and industrial compost, decomposes within 2-6 months.

Price: Rs.320

Buy Now

Beco Reusable Kitchen Towel Roll

Its perforated tear off sheets are machine washable and reusable up to 100 times before discarding. Use these bamboo towels just like how you normally use conventional paper towels. Hand or machine wash and air dry for best results and longer life. These rolls are made from 100 percent organic bamboo, which is a fast growing grass giving a sustainable, natural alternative to traditional tree based kitchen paper towels.

Price: Rs.284

Buy Now



