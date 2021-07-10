5 Tabletop items you need to set the kitchen and dining area aesthetically under 25 USD

Get these stunning tabletop products at pocket-friendly prices to redesign your dining area.

It’s very important to sit together with your family and eat. No matter how busy you can get, the only family time you shouldn’t miss is eating together. It’s said to improve the connection and also help each other feel better in this depression stricken world. So here are a few aesthetic products that will set the kitchen and dining area perfect making everyone in the family join the dinner together. These chic products are what makes the space more lively and pretty to look and feel. It’s the whole experience that counts.

Nina Creamer & Sugar Holder Set

This minimalistic set consists of a matte porcelain creamer and sugar holder and is super cute to look at. They are the perfect companion to modernize ancient tea traditions and to take them to new heights in a modular style.

Price:24.95 USD

Glass Dish

A green fish design glass dish can be a playful addition to your table. It gives a fun vibe and surely, everyone would love to dig into the dish severed in the fish plate.

Price: 17.99 USD

Canister

Chuck out the plastic water bottles and give this sustainable glass canister a chance to save the world as well as to make a clear indication to drink more water as it stays transparent on your table.

Price: 15 USD

Table Runner

Crafted in a variegated blend of tonal hues, this weaved table runner is a useful table product to keep the place neat and clean and also adds to the aesthetic value of your dining area.

Price: 14 USD

Cereal Bowl

This beautiful bowl is a statement in itself. Crafted in robust Portuguese clay it is a simple yet elegant piece that features a pristine white glaze and a fine, smooth edge.

Price: 15 USD

Credits :Nordstrom

