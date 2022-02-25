5 Takeaways from the glamorous house of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

We've seen Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s stylish fashion choices in the past, and the same aesthetic can be found in their home decor. Whether it's giving their balcony a makeover, Anushka glamming it up in her opulent vanity room, or Kohli simply lounging in the living room, their attention to detail is evident in every corner of their home. The couple’s sprawling apartment is washed in white and is a study in simplicity and minimalism, but the expansive view of the Mumbai skyline and the sea elevates it to the level of luxury.

Here, we bring you 5 takeaways from the power couple’s beautiful house.

1. A stunning television hall to enhance your movie experience

A traditional wooden framework and furniture exude warmth and comfort. There is no other way to feel while sitting in front of your television set. The 13-foot ceiling and rich dark wood-panelled walls immediately give the space a grandiose appearance. The same dark wood continues to the floor, this time in a zig-zag pattern.

2. A super chick well-lit dressing room which is perfect for dressing up

Sharma spends her time in the dressing room getting ready for events and award shows. As a backdrop, the walls are covered in black and white wallpaper with various patterns. The vintage chair is a perfect fit for the space, and it also adds subtle contrast. This corner is ideal for some camera work because of the oval mirror with projecting makeup lights.

3. Perfect corners that are ideal for photography

Anushka Sharma appears to favour this spot for the majority of her red-carpet photos. The corner has modish geometric grey panels that complement the apartment's high ceiling. The retro-style and glossy black and white marble flooring with hexagonal designs provides an elegant contrast to the photographs.

4. A beautiful balcony with lush greenery

Anushka Sharma enjoys being outside. The actress has manifested her love of gardening by filling her expansive balcony with green plants. The lovely balcony adds to the opulence of the couple’s home. The house makes up for a perfect celebrity home because of the floor-to-ceiling glass windows, wooden flooring, a glass ledge, and a stunning view of the sea. It has a slight resort-like feel to it, which makes it one of the couple's favourite spots.

5. A spectrum of colours on the wall

The interiors of Sharma and Kohli's Mumbai home are a mix of chic and casual, with something for every mood. Creating a wall full of beautiful photo frames is one of the simplest ways to engage in vibrant colours. We adore this sunlit view of Anushka Sharma's living room. What a fantastic way to break up the monotony of whites and greys. It's difficult to imagine Anushka Sharma's home without a vibrant palette of colours.

We hope that we have given you enough glimpses inside Virat and Anushka Sharma's lovely and captivating home, and we are confident that the interior décor tips will come in handy once you begin to apply them in your own home. You may not have a large fancy home like them, but the design is not limited by space constraints.



