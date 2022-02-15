5 Takeaways from Hrithik Roshan's stunning seaside pad

The prospect of waking up to a beautiful sea and beach view every day is one of the main reasons why people seek out a sea-facing flat. Most of the time, your surroundings influence how you feel. Living in a serene and peaceful environment improves your health and well-being and provides you with peace of mind. This must have been the idea behind Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The luxury bachelor pad will help you forget about your worries and reconnect with your beach destination!

Here are 5 takeaways from the actor’s stunning seaside pad.

1. A breezy living room that maximizes space and style

For giving beachy and resting vibes, the living room is bathed in neutral tones. The custom-made sofas contrast with beige, grey, and blue, while the low-leveled coffee table with varying height displays all symmetrically aligned decor items. The way the room opens up to the balcony space is a striking element here, adding freshness to the overall summery setup of the room.

2. A den devoted to fun activities

The actor is often found pursuing fun activities with the kids in his den. A beautiful wall of memories, a billiard table, a white-washed brick wall, and a bubble chair are among the elements in the beautifully designed den. There is a vintage armchair that adds a Parisian touch to the den's overall rustic appeal. The floor-level sofas with comfortable pillows, rugs, and blankets make the ambiance familiar, comfortable, and personal.

3. Balcony which provides an enticing view of nature

The first cup of coffee, the greenery, the relaxed seating arrangement, and the enchanting view of nature -worth experiencing? Everything can be seen from Roshan's balcony for a break from the hustle and bustle. The balcony is opulent, with a larger-than-life-sized hammock and a sprawling enclosed green scape to bring you closer to nature. The wooden ceiling is a standout feature in the balcony, breaking up the all-green scape look.

4. Home office that will make you want to work all-day

The home office in Hrithik Roshan's house, which is centered on functionality and serenity, is a process of self-discovery in and of itself. With wonderful quotes all over the walls and a stack of personal collections, the space creates a sense of belonging while remaining sophisticated. One can see a clean table with necessary stationery and a customized library.

5. A dining place that is warm and welcoming

The dining area combines wooden charm with summery beach vibes, a theme that extends from his living room and den to his dining area. The blue colour on the wall frame has been cleverly coordinated with the fabric on the dining chairs. From wooden dining chairs to sea-blue painting against the wall, it gives a modern coastal design to the look of the space.

Hrithik Roshan's bachelor pad is a modern home ideas universe for anyone looking to renovate their home with trendy and elegant furniture and decor accessories.

