5 Tech devices that deserve the Best E Learning Companion Award

In the contemporary era, it is important to stay updated with never-ending technologies and consistent upgrades. In order to imprint the digital footprints every netizen has to rely on tech devices. Be it a computer, laptop or smartphone, you need them for 24 hours a day on your fingertips. Since the COVID 19 pandemic hit the world hard, it only reputed the economy but also the education system. But these 5 tech devices deserve the best e-learning companion award. It is they who prevented us from getting derailed completely.

1.Tablet

Tablets are preferred by the maximum audience who wish to use a wider and larger version of their smartphones. Tablets fulfil all the needs and necessities of the layman just like a laptop and a smartphone. In true sense, this hybrid version of computer and smartphones, paves way for non-distracted learning and studying sessions.

Price: Rs. 35000

Deal: Rs. 18999

Buy Now

2. Graphics Drawing Tablet

This graphic drawing tablet connects to your smartphone as well as laptop or computer. It promotes easy studying and illustrative learning. It comes with a pen to ensure that you draw and prepare flowcharts with ease. The tablet transits the data to the connected device making it simpler for you.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 2999

Buy Now

3. Laptop

Laptops are portable and fuss free. They aid in storing and retracting huge chunks of data anytime, anywhere. With integrated graphics, it helps the learner to enjoy the break time and refresh mood as much as possible. This gaming cum e-learning companion is easy to carry and the most efficient tech device.

Price: Rs. 43176

Deal: Rs. 29990

Buy Now

4. Yoga Laptop

If you are a clumsy and a short-tempered learner, then this yoga laptop is crafted especially for you. Use it like a tablet or a laptop. The touchscreen feature will serve every purpose of yours. Now learning is more interactive and less procrastinating with this yoga laptop at your hands.

Price: Rs. 1,39,890

Deal: Rs.98,600

Buy Now

5. Smartphone

Life is incomplete and stressful without a smartphone. The pandemic has highlighted its value and purpose of existence to the maximum. With no doubt, it deserves the “BEST E-LEARNING” award.

Price: Rs. 25,999

Deal: Rs. 22,999

Buy Now

Techno-savvy you and the tech devices share an unbreakable bond. The economy has risen to another level and managed to survive the wondrous storm of COVID-19. These 5 tech devices have acted as the true lifebuoys and prevent people from sinking into the dreadful sea of COVID-19. They have helped in keeping people in touch and lended a hand of support to the dropping education system.

Also Read: Give your sweet home a fresh vibe this holiday season