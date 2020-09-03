5 Things to keep in mind while purchasing a rug

Rugs are an important addition to your living room as they can instantly brighten up a specific area of the room. So, if you’re thinking to buy it, then these tips will help you to get the right one.

If you want to spruce up your living room, then a vibrant rug is all you need to. It’s an essential part of home décor that can really enhance the entire space. But there are numerous types of rugs and you have to choose the right one for your living room.

Colours, sizes, patterns, etc. matter a lot to complement the living room décor. And you need to pick a rug that has the quality which will remain the same for a long time. But this is not for only the living room, you can opt for rugs for your bedroom as well. So, if you are planning to buy a rug, then these are the things to consider.

Things to keep in mind to buy a rug:

1. There’s no rule that you can only opt for one rug for your living room. You can definitely pick multiple rugs to highlight different areas of the room. For a smaller living room, one rug is best.

2. You have to keep the size in mind. You have to decide that you want to cover the entire area or want to leave the floor to some extent. It’s generally advisable to avoid small rugs as they look a bit unfinished.

3. Patterned rugs are currently in trend and look more elegant. There are endless choices in patterned rugs like the contemporary style, traditional style, etc.

4. Rugs come in different types of materials like plant-based fibres, cotton, linen, sisal, jute, wool, silk, nylon, etc. So, choose as per your requirement as each of them offers different look and feel. Plant-based fibre rugs are more casual and quite affordable. Cotton and linen rugs lose their quality quickly, while sisal is better than these two.

5. If you’re worried about the stains on your rugs, then opt for the indoor-outdoor ones. They are made of synthetic material and look appealing.

