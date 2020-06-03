5 Things to remember while buying curtains for your home

If you are planning to purchase curtains for your home, then check these things. It will help you to make the better decision while purchasing your home curtains. Read on to know them.

Curtains are one of the most important parts of home décor that enhance the entire look of the abode. When it perfectly blends with the wall colour, designs and theme of the décor, it works wonders to make the rooms look more vibrant. Are you planning to buy new curtains for your house? You have to choose them wisely.

There are many things to keep in mind while buying the perfect curtains for your space. They should match the interior design, be comfortable to handle and have a good quality as well. So, these are things to keep in mind while buying the curtains.

How to buy the perfect curtains for your home?

1- The prime factor is the fabric of the curtains. They should not hamper the air flow. So, try to avoid heavy fabrics for the curtains.

2- Then comes the colours of the curtains. It should definitely match your wall and furniture colours. And make sure they go well with the entire home décor overall.

3- Before the final selection, have a check on the length and lining of the curtains. Ask for alterations if their length is too big for your window.

4- Then think about your requirements. Do you need them tailored or readymade? Generally, tailored curtains are more beneficial than the readymade ones. You can easily customise them as per your needs.

5- Know about the nature of washing of your curtains to save money in the future. High-quality curtains need to be dry washed to maintain and cotton or daily use curtains can be washed at home.

