5 Things you need to host garba night at home

Revellers can't keep calm when the Navratri fever is on across India. Dandiya nights, garba nights and navratri songs are a must to rock the festive season with immense joy and happiness. Amidst the pandemic, you might miss froclicking around with your garba steps. But we are here with 5 things that you need to host garba night at home.

Before you scroll down, don’t forget to ping your garba companions and call them over!

1. Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle

The festival of Navratri is incomplete without grooving on the beats of some rocking garba songs. It is the time to prepare a playlist of your favourite garba songs and kickstart the garba night at your home. All you need is this Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle. Place this speaker in any corner of your house and experience the bass of a loud DJ garba night.

2. Multicolor Wooden Dandiya Sticks

Navratri celebrations are not complete without lehenga choli and a pair of dandiya sticks. This multicoloured wooden dandiya can help you to enhance your garba steps. Playing with a pair of dandiya highlights the defeat of evil over good. Thus, groove on the beats of the garba songs and enjoy a wonderful dandiya night at home effortlessly.

3. Navratri Diya Curtain Lights

While hosting a garba night at home, you should never take the atmosphere for granted. Creating a festive atmosphere at your home during Navratri has to be your priority. Thus, grab these diya curtain lights to lighten and liven up the mood of your guests and kickstart the garba night with high spirits.

4. Navratri Pooja Kit

While planning for a garba night, one should never forget Goddess Durga. Playing garba in the presence of Goddess Durga simply pleases her as garba states that the devotees have a divine energy of Devi within them. Thus, Durga pooja is the top most ritual before beginning the garba night. This pooja kit includes a gold plated photo of Durga maa, 21 pooja items with 16 shringar and jau.

5. Wall/ Door Hanging Pom Pom Torans