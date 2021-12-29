5 Thoughtful gifts to thank your friends on New Year 2022

As years feel like days and days feel like years, the one thing that helped us make it through the boredom of life and its monotonous routines are our friends. They are the pillar of support who we can count on for all things fun, frolic and gloomy and reckless. Most often we forget to express our gratitude towards their existence and if you think this New Year can be that day, here are thoughtful gifting options to consider. These useful products from Amazon will surely cheer up your friends and will remind them of you every time.

Infinity Speakers

A gift that one can carry with them everywhere and hear their favourite songs in full volume. This pocket-sized wonder is the perfect companion for their music and you can be that special one to gift your friend their special something.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 899

Polaroid Camera

Your budding photographer friend surely will love this gift. One can take closer shots with the advantage of a close-up lens for distances like 35-50 centimetres with it and it’s also super cute to look at.

Price: Rs 5530

Deal: Rs 3999

Scented Candles

Scented candles as a gift can never go wrong. Everyone loves the divine fragrance it oozes and the pleasant ambience the candles create. Along with a sweet handwritten note, you can gift pack these vintage scented handles for your friend this New Year.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 525

Juicer

Squeeze out fresh fruit and vegetable juices every morning with this effortless juicer. This juicer does not require electricity and is very easy to clean as all the parts of the juicer are detachable.

Price: Rs 1071

Deal: Rs 451

Lampshade

This beautiful lampshade with a floral pattern can be an interesting part of one’s home decor and a really useful gift that makes your friend think about you every time he or she looks at it.

Price: Rs 759

Deal: Rs 999

