5 Tips to decorate and refresh your home with artificial flowers

Artificial flowers are one of the easiest ways to decorate your home and add colour to the dull colours. Check out these 5 tips to keep in mind while choosing artificial flowers over real ones.

Sure real houseplants and blooming flowers have a certain charm to them. But bad weather and insufficient sunlight can often play havoc with your plants. At such times, artificial flowers and the plants are the easiest and most affordable way to spruce up your home.

Artificial flowers add colour to the corners and can brighten up any space. However, you need to keep certain things in mind while decorating your home with artificial flowers to avoid it looking tacky and loud. Here are 5 simple ways to brighten up your abode with artificial flowers.

Opt for realistic colours

To perfectly pass artificial flowers as real ones, go for flowers in realistic colours. Resist the temptation to go for colours like purple, green, blue, etc. and instead go for believable colours like red, pink, white to make them look realistic.

Combine different textures

While arranging your flowers, combine flowers of varying textures. From big ones to small ones. Doing this will make your flower arrangement look complete and wholesome.

Pick local ones

It is very easy to get carried away while buying those artificial flowers and opting for the exotic ones. But this is where you go wrong. Choose the fake version of the flowers that would be easily available in your area.

Keep them clean

It takes no time for the dust to gather on your artificial flowers. So to prevent them from looking fake, buy flowers that can be easily washed and always keep them dust-free and sparkling clean.

Put them in water

To make your flowers look real and trick the people that see them, simply put them in water. Whether it is in a vase or while floating them in a bowl.

Also Read: Thinking of keeping an aquarium at your home? Here are 5 reasons why you should entertain the idea

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×