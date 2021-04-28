5 Tips to light up your dressing area according to expert

The dressing area is a special space as you adorn yourself standing in front of it before going out. So, that area also needs to be revamped. So, Dillraj L Batia, Founder, DBEL Studio, gives you 5 tips to spruce up the dressing area.

The challenge lies in planning the dressing room lighting right before building it. This is because dressing room lighting requires correct illumination necessary for the detailed activities that take place in the space. So, Dillraj L Batia, Founder, DBEL Studio talks about five ways in which you can incorporate a proper dressing room or dressing table with lights.

Task Lights

Task lightning is used to perform an activity, in a dressing room that includes things like picking out jewelry or shoes. These lights can illuminate the process by putting lights in shelves and drawers. One such way is to put under-cabinet lighting. It is a low voltage lighting that also doubles up as night light. This type of lighting accentuates the ambiance of the space. One significant advantage of under cabinet lighting is that it's hidden, as it is mounted on the underside of cabinets. Also, adding a single lamp or pair of lamps provides additional lights and visual interest as well.

LED Mirrors

The modern concept of amalgamating LED lights in mirrors is perfect for the dressing area. It is functional and adds a touch of charm and grace to your vanity space. Adding more to their supremacy is the energy-saving aspect of these lit mirrors, which makes them a perfect choice for every house.

Correct Colour Temperature

For the dressing room, it is important to choose the correct color temperature which is closer to the daylight color. Anything between 4000K-4500K, has high color rendering index which is suitable to see the colors as they are. Natural or neutral white lighting is a good option for the dressing room.

Use diffused lights as much as possible

Diffused lights such as panel lights, LED Profiles, Decorative lights with diffused finishes and fabric lampshades can help soften the glare, provide equal illumination, and reduce harsh shadows. In diffused lighting, subjects will appear to have shadows with very soft edges or no edges at all. It is ideal for dressing rooms. Positioning of the lights A common error that people make while placing lights in a dressing room is to place bright lights overhead. However, you must avoid overhead lights especially in front of the mirror to avoid casting shadows. Avoid fluorescent overhead lights as they create harsh shadows. Also Read: 6 Lighting tips to brighten your abode in the Summer season

