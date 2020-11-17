5 Tips to make your home cosy and warm

Winters call for a warm, snuggly bed and a cosy, inviting home. Follow these 5 easy tricks to turn your house into a winter haven.

It’s mid-November, there is a nip in the air. Winter has arrived. At such times, you want to snuggle up in a warm and cosy room with a hot beverage and binge-watch a new series. There are many tips and tricks to make your house winter-ready. Whether it is adding a shaggy rug or incorporating warm colours in your home decor, making your home a winter haven without burning a hole in your pocket is easy.

In winters, you do not want to go out or socialise, you would rather be in bed all day and lounge around in your pyjamas. Needless to say, you need a space that is warm and comforting and that gives you an inviting vibe. So follow these easy tips to make your home ready for the winters.

Bedding

Add as many throw pillows as you can and invest in the softest blanket possible and make your bed ready for the winters.

Warm lighting

Keep those bright white lights for the summers. Use warm, yellow-toned lamps to make your room look cosy with a quiet, laidback vibe.

Add a rug

Nothing screams cosy like a vintage rug. Add a rug in your living room and indulge in the old world charm to make your room look warm and complete.

Wooden furniture

Wood adds a warm, welcoming touch to your home. Incorporate wooden furniture items like a table or a hardwood floor.

Add indoor plants

Indoor plants instantly brighten your house and add freshness and bring life to the place. Add tall indoor plants like an Arica palm to your room for a warm vibe.

Credits :Pexels

