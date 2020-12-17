5 Types of chandelier for every home to add drama and glamour

Chandeliers spell grandeur and can make any room look grand and opulent. Have a look at the different types of chandeliers to decide which one will suit your home the best.

A chandelier can instantly make your home look luxurious and grand. They add grace and make a statement. Whether it’s your dining room or the living room, a chandelier is a must to make your home look stylish and posh. It is essentially a light fixture with multiple lamps and levels and can be used in almost any room.

It is an elite light fixture and looks absolutely stunning. Each room requires a certain kind of chandelier to make it look elegant. So, here is a complete guide to the different kinds of chandeliers that one should consider to choose the ideal chandelier for their home.

Crystal chandeliers

The chandelier that spells grandeur is the crystal chandelier. These look royal and sophisticated. These instantly give an elite and glamorous vibe to any room.

Antler chandeliers

These literally look like antlers and are perfect for those who love to experiment while keeping it classy and elegant.

Candle chandeliers

These chandeliers have a candle-like shape at the end of every extension. These are available in different sizes and are ideal for small rooms with low roofs.

Glass chandeliers

Glass chandeliers have an old-world charm about them and look perfect in every room. These add drama and character to the room and are the most affordable of the lot.

Pendant chandeliers

The ultimate chandelier when it comes to luxury and opulence is the pendant chandelier. It is available in a variety of sizes and looks the best in the living room.

