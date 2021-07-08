5 Types of curtains to give your home a dramatic and elegant look

Panel Pair

This type of curtain is popular in contemporary and classic style which features two separate curtain panels. With this style, you can place the curtain on any one side of the window and to close the curtain, you can just pull both the panels together.

Single Panel

Single panel curtain covers a window properly and can be placed on either side of the window. But single panel curtain gives a more modern look to your room.

Valance

Valance is basically short curtain that hangs on the top of the large curtains. But that’s optional, you can remove it if you want to. But using a valance will take the look of your room to next level.

Water Tier

Water tier is to hang on kitchen and maintain your privacy. Water tier is hanged on the lower part of the window letting some light to come in the kitchen.

Window Scarf

Window scarfs, just like valance, are piece of think curtain fabric that is used on the top of the window frame to give some dramatic look to the space.

