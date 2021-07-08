  1. Home
5 Types of curtains to give your home a dramatic and elegant look

If you are getting confused about which curtain to use for your home decoration, then here are 5 types of curtains that will give your home a dramatic and elegant look.
July 9, 2021
Curtains are an essential part of our home but we can make it look gorgeous to bring some more colour to our rooms. Bright curtains if matched well can complement your wall colours and the entire home décor. But for that, you need to choose the right type of curtain as there is a plethora of curtains with different styles and patterns. So, first you need to know the right type to match it with your home décor to spruce up the space. So, here are different types of curtains for your abode.

Panel Pair

This type of curtain is popular in contemporary and classic style which features two separate curtain panels. With this style, you can place the curtain on any one side of the window and to close the curtain, you can just pull both the panels together.

Single Panel

Single panel curtain covers a window properly and can be placed on either side of the window. But single panel curtain gives a more modern look to your room.

Valance

Valance is basically short curtain that hangs on the top of the large curtains. But that’s optional, you can remove it if you want to. But using a valance will take the look of your room to next level.

Water Tier

Water tier is to hang on kitchen and maintain your privacy. Water tier is hanged on the lower part of the window letting some light to come in the kitchen.

Window Scarf

Window scarfs, just like valance, are piece of think curtain fabric that is used on the top of the window frame to give some dramatic look to the space.

Also Read: Modern home décor products to make your home warm, welcoming and comfy!

Credits :homestratosphere, getty images

