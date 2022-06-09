5 Types of plants you can use to create a stunning garden in your balcony

The greens and dainty blooms do not only bring a sense of cosiness to your space but their refreshing colours and textures rejuvenate your mind, body and soul like nothing else. Beautifying your balcony into a stunning garden with stimulating and fancily hooked plants can easily invigorate your senses while adding a new dimension to your home. Here we bring you 5 types of flowering plants that acclimate well to life in a container, look supercool on your balcony, spread their fragrance and are easy on maintenance. So, let’s create a spectacular balcony garden, shall we?

1. Succulents

Succulents are quite easy to care for and low on maintenance, works perfectly for a stunning garden balcony. If you are living in a warm climate, then two plant groups known as sedums and sempervivums thrive outdoors. All it needs is water when the soil is dry and they are going to last for a longer period. Make sure to not overwater them as it can cause them to rot.

2. Sweet Alyssum

The lavender and white mix of colours these flowering plants provide are just enough to rejuvenate your senses. Sweet alyssum contains a delicate and sweet-scented fragrance that will your balcony super fresh all day long. Plant them in hanging baskets and give them water from time to time to keep them blooming. Keep them in the sunshine to bring out the best in these flowering plants.

3. Caladium

The vibrant hot pink and lime green blend of the leaves of caladium is perfect for a sweet-spring balcony garden. Moreover, its striking heart-shaped leaves add up to its beauty and will definitely attract colourful butterflies. The height of these plants ranges from about 10 inches to 2 feet tall. Make sure to buy one depending upon the area of your balcony. Pot it in a striking white marble pot to create a fascinating outdoor.

4. New Guinea Impatiens

The cheery and lively shades of peach and hot pink look equally beautiful and add a sense of oomph in the garden as well as in you. These are the most durable flowering plants and are a reliable choice for long seasons. These sparkling and energetic flowers are gives their best when planted in a pot as compared to hanging baskets. Keep watering them in extremely hot temperatures to avoid any dry and wrinkle blooms.

5. Hibiscus

Do want to add rejuvenating tropical getaway vibes to your summer garden? The exotic blooms and gorgeous rich colours of hibiscus work as a beautiful addition to your balcony garden. Make sure to pick up the size as per the planter size and read the label before buying as some varieties spread enormously. Hibiscus requires full sun and time to time water to grow beautifully.

Also Read: Tips to make a cozy blanket fort in your home