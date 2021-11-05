Mosquitoes and stubborn mosquito bites can hamper your pink health in numerous ways. It might lead to diseases like dengue or malaria if not treated on time. Thus, it is necessary to wear a protective shield 24x7 to repel mosquitoes with ease. Wondering about powerful protective shields? We bring to you 5 types of protective shield to keep mosquitoes at bay.

1. Electronic LED Mosquito Killer Machine

This Electronic LED Mosquito Killer Machine is eco friendly and the most useful silent mosquito killing machine. It has a powerful bug light zapper that can kill mosquitoes, bugs as well as flies. The machine illuminates purple LED light and releases ultraviolet light waves to track the behaviour of mosquitoes. This machine is ideal for protecting you and your family from nasty mosquito bites and bugs.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 649

2. LED Mosquito Trap Lamp

This machine has a cyclone absorption technology that silently kills mosquitoes wherever placed. The LED light trapper is suitable for pregnant women and infants. Now you can drift mosquitoes and bugs with this silently operating electronic machine.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 599

3. Mosquito Repellent Machine

This Mosquito Repellent Machine comes with 3 refillable anti-mosquito liquid vaporizers. This repellent has powers to kill mosquitoes in the dark as well. With the automatic mode movement, this machine showcases results in 30 minutes. Under extreme mosquito infestation, you can switch on the flash mode.

Price: Rs. 257

Deal: Rs. 205

4. Mosquito Repellent Fabric Roll On

This fabric roll-on has a non-staining formula that is highly effective in drifting mosquitoes. Apply coin size dots on your clothes and feel free to hinder at any outdoor places. You can also use this roll repellent on baby’s cradles, blankets or beds for more secure mosquito protection.

Price: Rs. 75

5. Fast Card

This fast card is an advanced mosquito repellent that shows its effects within 3 minutes. Simply tear one card from the booklet, fold it and lit one corner of the card. Blow out the flame and place it in any corner to kill mosquitoes within a shorter span of time.

Price: Rs. 150

Deal: Rs. 132

Why to welcome uninvited mosquitoes when you have powerful protective shields on? Bring these mosquito repellents home and feel safe indoor and outdoor. Bidding farewell to mosquitoes is an easy and silent job now.

