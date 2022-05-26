5 Vastu tips to bring positivity and prosperity in your abode

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian science of structural design that intends to cultivate opulence and positivity in your home. Our home is our safest escape and to curate its environment in a positive way, it’s quite vital to pay heed to the elements that focus on the flow of energy. Vastu and astrology go hand-in-hand to bring the flow of cosmic energy into your house that will not only dapper the place neatly but also makes you feel happy and relaxed. Obviously, you cannot reconstruct a flat just for the sole purpose of its undone construction as per Vastu but you can definitely take a small road and spruce it up according to the rules of Vastu to attract a sense of prosperity.

Here are some tips to adorn your house as per the Vastu.

1. Entrance is one of the prominent aspects of a home. Therefore, decking up with accurate elements is quite important. Vastu says that keeping a plant of tulsi nearby the main door or entrance of your abode can nurture your surroundings with positivity. Tulsi plant has been worshipped for ages since it is connected with Lord Vishnu and is also enriched with soothing medicinal properties. It is said that locating this plant in the east direction near your main entrance can easily absorbs negative energies. Moreover, keep the nameplate of your home spotless as it can entice multiple opportunities.

2. Once your entrance is sorted, make sure that the hallway of your house should have a beautiful painting or a small Ganesha or laughing Buddha as it is the first thing that you see and such elements are well-known to effectively ignites positive emotions or energy while soothing your eyes. Also, keep a tab on its location and ensure that it faces towards the door.

3. Your main gate is the doorway for oomph. Take care of its design and ensure that it is bigger than any other door of your home. Wooden doors are more efficient to cultivate high radiant positive energy. Along with this, make sure that your main door is decked up with pretty ornaments.

4. Your bedroom shouldn’t have any mirror, especially at your foot as it makes you see yourself sleeping and can hamper your productivity, impact your energy or can increase your stress levels. Mirror bounces off the energy back into you that is released by you. Either cover up the mirror or move it to a different corner.

5. Never keep your living area or bedroom disorganised. It is believed that these two spaces are the major room of your home as you spend most of your time in them. Keeping these rooms in clutter will increase stress in life. Make sure to clean up your couches or chairs every day and steer clear of the space under your bed while maintaining some extra empty space in your bedroom.

