5 Ways to decorate your home using vintage wood accents

There's no doubt that vintage décor is back in trend! From royal wall frames to magnificent table décor, vintage wood accents not only affix a chic flair to your abode but can also bestow an intricate charm with its uniqueness while making your dwelling even more lively and fancy. All it takes is a little time to master the art of nailing those vintage accents and you will get that royal heritage feeling right at your home! To help you redecorate your space, here we bring you some easy tricks that will add just the right amount of contrast and old-school vibes to your place, and that too with grace.

1. Vintage wall art

Showcasing eclectic natural paintings with dark brown vintage-inspired frames is one of the best ways to create a striking wall. You can go with mismatched yet similar painted frames to keep the overall look clean and compatible. Go with a particular theme like greens or clouds and recur the theme throughout for a consistent appearance.

2. Royal table décor

Gone are the days when people left the table without any decorating elements! Nowadays people believe in decking the table with small, cute yet oh-so-elegant pieces of artifacts that define the overall look. You can place rustic wood pieces of Buddha, dark hinted antique trays accompanied with woody wax candles for an added flair. This not only looks appealing to your eyes but it also soothes your senses while bestowing a more welcoming ambiance.

3. Colour-blocked furniture

Eye-catching colour-blocked vintage wood furniture can enhance the look of your overall space. All you have to do is just choose the colour wisely and never go overboard for that sophisticated and clean look. You can opt for dark colours for your vintage sofa while blending it with the soft tones of your cupboards. Embrace curvy wooden chairs or coffee tables of the same colour to play with the vibe. Always choose similar patterns of designs to avoid any visual clutter.

4. Colourful vintage ornamentation

Textured antiquated wall art is so in trend these days! You can buy as per the colour of your home and fix them haphazardly on the wall to complement a touch of colour and personality to an otherwise dull area. To pull an eye-catchy and aligned arrangement, you can mix-match the theme with the other posters or wall art in your abode. The repeating motif will bring the whole look into one line, and unite the whole artifacts, even if the hues differ.

5. Rustic lamps and prints

When it comes to accompanying vintages in your space, think beyond the traditional frames or artifacts. Rustic lamps and matching rectangular-shaped wooden prints can glue a hint of personal touch in unexpected ways. You can place rustic lamps over the dining table, coffee table or side tables and match them with simple forested objects like a cage to shape the overall tone of the room in a more natural way. Moreover, wooden Analogue clocks and tarnished lamps on the side tables take your living room back in time elegantly.

Also Read: 6 Home décor jewels you must bring home if you marveled at Ayushmann Khurrana's home