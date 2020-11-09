5 Ways to hang posters in style in your abode

Posters are an easy, affordable way to decorate your room and give it some character. Check out these 5 ways to hang your poster without framing them.

Your favourite posters add character to your room and wall and give it the much-needed colour and vibrancy. Posters are easy to hang as they have no weight of their own. They can be hung with tape or on a nail. However, if you want them to look fancy and want to give it the designer touch, then just sticking them tape isn’t enough.

Hanging posters in your room is a good way to personalise it. Posters can help you express your taste in art and let you display your interests and passions. There are numerous ways to hang a poster without actually getting it framed. So, here are 5 ways to hang a poster in style.

Use Washi tape

Using Washi tape is a great idea to style your posters and protect your walls. You can make a border around the posters to outline it and enhance its appearance.

Use a hanger

Clip your poster on a hanger and hang the hanger on the nail. This is an innovative way to hang your poster without making it look too basic.

Use Glitter tape

Glitter tape can instantly perk up your posters. Choose the colour that goes with your poster and frame your poster with the tape in innovative designs to give it a glam look.

Use Binder clips

Use binder clips for hanging your posters. You can even paint the clips in quirky colours and use them to hang your posters with a pop of colour.

Clothes’ Pins

Use the string used for drying clothes and hang it behind your bed. Take some multi-coloured clothes’ pins and hang your posters.

