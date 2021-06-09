5 Ways how WFH has changed our home décor during the pandemic

Multiple Usage of The Same Space

You can start by accommodating some gym equipment or adding desks to create workspaces within the existing room. Try to create partitioned areas to create individual spaces. This can be useful to create different zones like a play zone for the kids, office space for zoom meetings, etc.

Prioritizing Outdoor Space or Balcony

Since we cannot go out in the pandemic, it is important to maximise your outdoor spaces with plants, colourful rugs, fairy lights, lamps, hammocks, etc. to bring the joy of an outside zone indoors. Let the fresh air take away all your day’s stress and enjoy watching your kids enjoy the rains.

Lighting Plays a Crucial Role

Working from home in dim lights can cause strain to the eyes. You should invest in good lighting fixtures with more wattage in terms of ceiling lights and lamps. Plus, professionals who need to create videos have started using ring lights in their homes to have better lighting in their rooms in the absence of studios.

Change of Furniture

A lot of people like to sit on the floor while working from their comfort zone. So, investing in a nice colourful rug not only adds a pop of color but also creates a fun workspace. Sofas, couches, dining chairs don’t really help in creating a comfortable atmosphere for a work-from-home situation. A lot of people are therefore investing in comfortable furniture, especially chairs.

Don’t Leave the Kitchen Behind

Even the kitchens went through some restocking. Like in the office, we all had coffee and snack breaks, a lot of us stocked up our kitchens with nibbles and munchies to feast on while working on our assignments.

Work from Home seemed tough initially, but with a few changes here and there, most of us were able to separate our workspace from our homes and you can too. Just give it a try and experience an increase in your productivity both on the personal and professional front.

