5 Ways to inject soothing tones of green into your home

Gone are the days when white was the default colour people picked out for their walls and plain old wooden furniture filled the rooms. People are now pushing the envelope to include intriguing styles and minimalist décor when planning their home interiors. If you wish to choose offbeat colours and make a statement with the design scheme of your abode, read on. We spell out a few ways you can try to inject comforting tones of pleasing green hues into your home.

Opt for stained glass windows in a pleasing green colour

A unique yet easily manageable way to introduce lots of sunlight and pretty colours into your home is to opt for a stained-glass window. You can install this type of glass for your balcony window or even at your kitchen window. These look exceptionally pretty when they have wooden window panes, but you can opt for other materials to suit your home interiors.

Plush green chairs

Colourful furniture is a great way to make a bold statement about the theme of a room. You can select plush green suede chairs or velvet armchairs for the den. You may also like old school wooden chairs at your dinner table with faux leather upholstery in hues of green.

Choose earth tones

If you’re in the process of redecorating an easy way to add a green theme to your home is to choose wall colours in earth tones. You can go with a nice pastel green, a deep forest green or even sage hues for the bedroom walls or even the bathroom.

A wall of saplings

Shade loving plants make an excellent addition to your home. You can have a wall of planters in your living room so that you can feast your eyes on lush greenery after hours of staring at a television screen. Alternatively, you can use a shelf or wall cubby in your study or bedroom to place small saplings, succulents and creepers.

Bring home green artwork

If you’re incapable of committing to water plants long-term and want a hassle-free way to introduce soothing green tones in your home, then your best bet is choosing a lush green painting. You can bring home a series of forest themed artworks that add a plush theme to your home.

Try to incorporate some of these elements in your home if you wish to transform it into a soothing green haven.

