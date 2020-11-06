5 Ways to set up a small kitchen and make it appear spacious

Our kitchens are the most neglected part of our house, so it is time to give it some love and attention and make special efforts to make it look bright and spacious.

There is no reason why a small kitchen has to be necessarily dingy. We spend a lot of time in our kitchens. If our kitchen is cramped and dim-lit, we too can start feeling low. Whereas walking into a well-lit, colourful and bright room can instantly make us happy. A kitchen of any size can feel homely if special efforts are made for the kitchen to look spacious.

There are many tricks to make your kitchen appear spacious. Sticking to natural light and bright fresh coloured interiors is a good start, but there are many more ways to style your kitchen and create an illusion of a bigger space than you have. So, here are 5 ways to make your kitchen appear big and spacious.

Have a designated corner for your fridge

This one’s pretty obvious. The fridge is easily the most humongous thing in our kitchens. So, have a separate alcove for it to not make the kitchen look dingy.

Let there be light

Having natural light in a room instantly makes the room look fresh and bright. So, open the windows or get windows made to let in as much sunlight as possible.

Use statement lights

Having statement lighting in the kitchen can prevent it from giving the utilitarian vibe and will make it look like a stylish, well-thought-out space.

Hang the pans

If you have a small kitchen, naturally you will have less space for storage of utensils. So get some hooks on the walls and hang your pots and pans instead of trying to fit them in in a cluttered manner.

Have reflective surfaces

Whether it’s your cabinets or your countertops, get them made in a shiny, reflective material so that it gives the illusion of space.

Credits :Pexels

