5 Winter essentials for you & your home to survive the piercing cold

Winters are the time were putting your feet down from the bed itself seems to be a massive task. We just want to cuddle in our cosy blanket and binge-watch our favourite series with a slice of hot pizza in our hand. But since life isn’t fair and also to afford pizza we got jobs to do regardless of how cold and sleepy the weather is. To cheer up the season and also get you winter-ready, here are 5 products that’ll help you through these snuggly days.

Knitted Ball Cap

Made of acrylic anti-allergy material, this pink and blue coloured winter cap is an essential fashion piece that functions to keep you warm and cosy. Apart from protecting you from catching a cold and saving you from the freezing weather, the ball cap is also an eye-grabbing style pick.

Price: Rs 499

Blanket

A comfy blanket to carry wherever you go and to snuggle inside it is a must! This reversible blanket covered in ultra-soft micro-mink polyester on one side and cloud-like faux sherpa fleece on the other is a piece you must invest in this winter!

Price: Rs 2639

Velvet Blanket

Mink blankets are characterized by their incredible feather weight lightness, softness and warmth. This embossed blanket is made from high quality fine acrylic fibre which enables warmth even in extreme cold. These blankets are thick and plush yet light in weight.

Price: Rs 699

Humidifier

To fill your home with a pleasant fragrance that’ll give your summer energy, use this aroma diffuser. Let the gloomy and mushy smell that puts you to sleep out with this humidifier.

Price: Rs 495

Fleece Lined Socks

These colourful socks are lined with fluffy fleece inside giving it an interesting fashion fusion and is super stretchable and comfy.

Price: Rs 429

