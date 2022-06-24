5 Wooden wall hanging decor elements to jazz up your home

There's no doubt that vintage hinted wooden wall décor is back in trend! From royal letter caped to beautiful hanging wall frames to magnificent hanging signs, charming wood accents not only affix a chic flair to your abode but can also bestow an intricate charm with its uniqueness while making your dwelling even more lively and fancy. All it takes is a little time to master the art of nailing these wall-hanging décor and you will get that royal heritage feeling right at your home! To help you redecorate your space with wooden wall hangings, here we bring you 5 trending wall hanging décor that will add just the right amount of contrast and old-school vibes to your place, and that too with grace.

Calligraphy quotes

The calligraphy-printed quotes on wooden wall hanging are the most trending way to spruce up the walls of your home. The blank white canvas with a nude wooden border and the black-hued personalised prints tweak your home in style while adding a flair of personal touch. You can add a pastel flowered vase in front of it on a side table to make the look more appealing.

Whitewashed signs

Whitewashed signs depict a rustic stained wood effect. The colour block touch white hues on a neutral wood look eye-catchy and enhance the look of your overall space. Right from personalised quotes, name initials, and different messages for different rooms- there's a lot to choose from! You can also opt for this option as the nameplate for your home.

Wooden arrows

Upgrade your monotonous walls by placing wall-hanging wooden arrows. These are the perfect accents to the gallery wall of family photos or can be hung in the kitchen as well. Want a more contemporary look? Paint and complement the hues with the theme of your home to create a clean appearance.

Wooden Morrocan prints

The Moroccan-inspired wall hangings are all about big bold textures and patterns. When it comes to interiors, it’s not always about how you tweak the big fancy elements or cabinets to play up the style, small things like walls can make a big difference! Big dramatic printed wall hangings or colourful and cosy hand-crafted accents stirred by Moroccan bravura incorporate a new-fangled flair in your space while sprucing it rightly.

Pallete wooden letters

Do the boring nooks and wall corners bother you? If yes, then this palette of wood letters can be hung beside a stand or hallway table to cover up the otherwise dull wall corners in a sophisticated and smart way.

