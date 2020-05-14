6 Bathroom décor ideas to make it look stylish

Here are 6 easy ways to upgrade your bathroom décor and give it a new look.

Bathroom décor needs as much attention as any other room in your house. Yes, they can be costly but renovating your house is not something you do every day. However, if you’re not interested in going all out with the expenses, we have got a solution for you too. Today, we are sharing bathroom décor ideas that will help you give your bathroom feel luxe without burning a hole in your wallet.

With the right tricks, it is easy to take your bathroom décor game up a notch. You can give it a luxurious touch by upgrading small details in the room and swiftly elevate its overall look. Just because you can’t splurge doesn’t mean you can’t give your bathroom a major design upgrade.

Here are 6 ideas to help you make your bathroom more stylish.

1) You can paint everything in your bathroom in one colour to make it look trendy as well as visually interesting. You can go for classic white or add a vibrant touch to spunk it up a little.

2) One of the quickest ways to change the look of your bathroom is changing the hardware. Well, you don’t have to replace everything. You can just add a touch of brass and copper which can be seen in the most luxurious of bathrooms today.

3) Replace outdated lighting fixtures to transform your bathroom décor. There are some really beautiful lighting options available that don’t cost a ton of money, but will definitely help update the look of your bathroom.

4) Cluttered bathroom with towels and robes strewn over the floor can make it look messy. Just think about how you can improve your existing storage. Pull-out drawers, wall-mounted baskets, a small hand-towel ring, a hook – anything that works for you.

5) Choose a mirror with a little personality for your bathroom. Look for interesting shapes, antique or vintage detailing. You can also go for a big mirror to add plenty of light.

6) Cover only half of your bathroom walls with wallpaper. Not only is it a good budget-friendly idea, but it will also give your bathroom a unique yet beautiful look.

ALSO READ: Home Décor: 9 Unique gardening ideas for your abode

ALSO READ: What are the essential ways to have baby proof homes? Expert reveals

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×