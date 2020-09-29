  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Bathroom flooring tips and ideas to revamp the area

Bathroom floors play a major role in enhancing the bathroom décor. There are different types of tiles with numerous patterns. So, here are some bathroom flooring ideas to give your bathroom a new look.
18711 reads Mumbai
6 Bathroom flooring tips and ideas to revamp the area6 Bathroom flooring tips and ideas to revamp the area
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to bathroom decoration, then the floors also are an important part. If you are doing changes in the bathroom area, then don’t forget the floors of it. They should be matched well with the entire bathroom décor. And when it comes to bathroom flooring, then there are numerous options available.

Different types of tiles are there for you to opt for. Each of them is used to give a different vibe to the space. It’s needless to say when you are doing something extra with the bathroom floors, then the entire space gets enhanced overall. So, here are some bathroom flooring tips and ideas to spruce up your bathroom area.

Bathroom flooring tips and ideas.

1.If you want a cosy surrounding in your bathroom, then opt for wood floor tile to give the look of a wooden floor. If you want to have a bathtub on it, then go for white colour. Overall, there will be a welcoming vibe.

2.Mix tile shapes to create a different form. For example, you can try the hexagonal floor tile to create the angular shape, if your window has the same shape.

3.If you like to be bold, then you can do that even with your traditional bathroom. For example, you can opt for the sunburst pattern tiles to showcase your bold style.

4.Simple square tiles are always up for the decoration as well. You can go with a simple symmetrical pattern or handmade ceramic tiles to give a hand-touched feeling. Otherwise, you can simply go for natural stones to have a natural look.

5.If you have a larger space in your bathroom, then go for graphic tiles to get a monochrome bathroom.

6.Penny tiles have a great visual impact in your bathroom. So, you can take this style also to have a fun and fresh vibe in the area.

Also Read: Do you want to give your house a makeover? Here are 6 Popular décor styles you should consider

Credits :mydomaine, getty images

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement