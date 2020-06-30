6 cool bedroom décor ideas to transform your teen’s room

Thinking about revamping your teen’s bedroom? Check out these décor ideas to fit your teenager’s choice and give their room a cool makeover.

Decorating a teenager’s room is not an easy job. Their taste and mood changes at the drop of the hat, and they might not settle down on one theme. This is where you enter! With the right guidance, your teen might be able to change their imagination into reality. After all, their room should be a reflection of their personality.

To help you get started, we have compiled a list of bedroom ideas that will help you decorate your teenager’s room by keeping their preferences in mind. Not only are these ideas cool and fresh, but they will help you incorporate the things your kid loves and wants to be around. If you are looking for some inspiration for your teenager’s room, read on.

Scroll down to find ideas for your teenager’s bedroom.

1. Your kid’s room should speak volumes of their character. So, don’t be afraid to have fun with the décor. Put their hobbies on display. For instance, if they are into swimming, give their room a nautical touch. From giving the room a glamorous touch to adding the finest art pieces, you can experiment a lot with keeping your kid’s interest in mind.

2. If your teenager likes a certain colour and wants to incorporate it in their room. Then add a touch of that colour to the objects in their room or you can go all out. Try to include the colour in a way that they will still feel like staying in that room when they get older.

3. Keep it classic with including the elements they like with semi-minimalist vibes. Don’t forget to include a workspace where new ideas can flow. It might help boost their productivity.

4. If their bedroom is big enough, try to set up a sitting area in your teen’s room so that they can hang out with their friends. Mix and match different styles to create an elegant space for your teen.

5. Teenage years is the time when your kid will build beautiful and unforgettable memories. Why not transform those memories into a feature wall? Create a net of interlocking ribbons attached to the wall filled with their favourite postcards, photos and memorabilia.

6. For the teenagers who like it simple or aren’t into bold colours, try using monochromatic theme in their bedroom. A clean white or neutral base is also a great option. Add a few accessories of your kid’s choice, and you’re done.

