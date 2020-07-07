6 creative ways for the space under the stairs

The space under the stairs is something we neglect when renovating the house. If you don’t know what to do with the empty space, check out these ideas to help you decorate it in the most functional way possible.

You have decorated the living room, the balcony, even the storage, but did you skip the space under your stairs? When renovating your house, you tend to overlook some spaces, not realizing their potential. You might not realize how great staircase ideas can be until you see it. It might not seem so important, but putting some efforts into designing might make the area more attractive than you realize. Yes, it can be a bit tricky, but it is fun.

Are you someone who doesn’t know what to do with that awkward space under the stairs? From storage space to a snug seating area, there are plenty of ways to spruce it up. It’s not so difficult to change that dread area into a pretty place. With more than one way to transform this space, you can increase the home’s functionality and beauty. Of course, the perfect solution depends upon what you can fit beneath the staircase that you have.

Scroll down to check out six creative ideas for the space under your stairs.

1- If you have enough space, then bring some aesthetic by adding a statement bench that complements the interiors of your house. It can be that one pleasant corner where you curl up in with a good book.

2- Do you need extra space for storage? If so, you can customize an open closet to fit your needs. If the idea of an open closet doesn't appeal to you, you can also opt for a hidden closet to store unused items. You can even install drawers to make the space more functional.

3- Turn it a small home-library. Not only will it look stylish, but it will also be the perfect way to add some life to the bland place under the stairs. You can also put some decorative items to make it look more attractive.

4- Don’t have enough space between the floor and the stairs? Place some short plants to make your space breathable and look sophisticated.

5- Bring life to the empty space by adding a coffee table and a couple of chairs. Complete the look by adding a vase to the centre of the table.

6- If you don’t have enough space for something functional, make it all about art. From an elegant piece to a whimsical one, there plenty of options to choose from. It is the ideal way to make your space look bright.

