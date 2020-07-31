6 Décor ideas to spruce up your office cubicle post lockdown

Do you want to return to a boring cubicle? Turn your office cubicle into a more inspiring place by decorating it the right way.

You might dread your office all you want, but it is one thing working people are missing the most right now. With work from home being the new normal, it seems like a dream to go back to your cubicle. It might not be the most inspiring of places, but it is one place working people spent most of their day. So, why not give it a makeover once the lockdown is over.

Moreover, decorating your space according to your taste might boost your creativity and productivity. From eye-catching desk accessories to beautiful wallpapers, we have compiled a list of ideas to spruce up your office space in no time. Work might suck, but at least your office cubicle will be total goals.

Here are 6 simple yet great ideas to decorate your office cubicle.

1- Hanging a simple patterned wallpaper can quickly transform your cubicle. You can play with the prints and patterns to give it some personality.

2- Don’t forget to keep all your office essential organised. From mason jars to woven baskets, get quirky with the accessories. You can also store your stuff in chic containers.

3- Stay organised with placing an eye-catching calendar on your desk. Little details can help to spruce up your space in no time.

4- One thing you use all day is the mouse. Even if the rest of your cubicle is blah, you can get creative with the mousepad and jazz it up to bring some life to an otherwise dull space.

5- Do you like looking at inspiring quotes every now and then? Turn your space into a gallery wall by printing out your favourite quotes, picture and artwork. Having inspiring quotes in front of you might help you be more productive.

6- Nothing looks more beautiful than some greenery. If you think handling plants would be a hassle at your workspace, try succulents or colourful flowers that don't require a lot of work. It will definitely give your space some life.

